Recent Pic's of the Prince Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Nona- Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:12 PM hatsphotographyreid Discuss: ! I took these pic's while taking care of him while his Mom was recovering from surgery.The Prince at his desk.The Prince on his trampoline AllRightsReserved/Nona©Nona/AllRights Reserved Cool guy with his hat on backwards. He started that himself, his father doesn't wear his hat backwards. lolThe Prince with his personalized shirt, and his Fireman's Hat... ©AllRightsReservedNona