Newsvine

Nona-

About Articles: 314 Seeds: 3285 Comments: 59767 Since: Apr 2009

Recent Pic's of the Prince

Current Status: Published (4)
By Nona-
Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:12 PM
Discuss:

I took these pic's while taking care of him while his Mom was recovering from surgery.

Article Photo

The Prince at his desk.

Article Photo

The Prince on his trampoline
AllRightsReserved/Nona

Article Photo

©Nona/AllRights Reserved
Cool guy with his hat on backwards.
He started that himself, his father doesn't wear his hat backwards. lol

Article Photo

The Prince with his personalized shirt, and his Fireman's Hat...
©AllRightsReservedNona

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor