Good News!!!

By Nona-
Thu Aug 11, 2016 2:20 PM
Just  few lines to report that we just got back from the Oncologist and Mr. Nona got a

clean bill of health!!    Of course he will be

 monitored to make sure nothing comes back!!

Thank you everyone for your prayers and good thoughts!

