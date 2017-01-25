Newsvine

Did You Ever Wonder...??

Wed Jan 25, 2017
Did you ever wonder if your car could travel at the speed of light, would the headlights still work?

How do you know when you are out of invisible ink?

If your legs bent the other way, what would a chair look like?

 

