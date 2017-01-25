Did you ever wonder if your car could travel at the speed of light, would the headlights still work?
How do you know when you are out of invisible ink?
If your legs bent the other way, what would a chair look like?
Did you ever wonder if your car could travel at the speed of light, would the headlights still work?
How do you know when you are out of invisible ink?
If your legs bent the other way, what would a chair look like?
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment